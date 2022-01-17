‘WWE 2K22’ cover art and pre-order bonuses have appeared online

It seems that the official box art and pre-order bonuses for WWE 2K22 have appeared in the wild.

As spotted by TechnikNews, it looks like Rey Mysterio will be the featured WWE fighter on the cover of WWE 2K22. The standard edition looks to show a colourful, full-body shot of Mysterio in his iconic costume delivering a fighting pose. The deluxe edition is equally colourful but features a headshot of Rey Mysterio instead.

Additionally, it’s been reported that the game will feature a three-day early access window, beginning on March 8. The WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition will reportedly contain everything that is included in the base game, plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack and the Season Pass.

Exclusive first look at the #W2K22 Cover, pre-order soon pic.twitter.com/d7BhmgbrKk — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 16, 2022

The Undertaker Immortal Pack will also be available to those who pre-order. This bonus will apparently feature three additional Undertaker personas, including: “Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker, Boneyard Match Undertaker, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, and MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses.”

Last year, WWE 2K22, which is being developed by Visual Concepts and 2K Games, received a release window of March 2022. It’s unclear when exactly the title will launch, but it will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

In the SummerSlam trailer which debuted in August 2021, it was confirmed that current WWE champions like Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns will appear. This iteration of WWE will continue to use the facial scanning technology that rendered over 3,400 animations in the previous game in the series.

