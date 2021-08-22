‘WWE 2K22’ trailer and release window revealed during SummerSlam 2021

2K Games revealed the latest gameplay trailer for WWE 2K22 during last night’s WWE SummerSlam event held in Las Vegas.

WWE aired the trailer during the SummerSlam pay-per-view broadcast and was subsequently shared on Twitter as well. Developer 2K Games also revealed that WWE 2K22 will release early next year, during March 2022.

Numerous wrestlers, including current WWE champions like Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns appear in the trailer. Each iteration of the game typically features updated visuals, and 2K22 looks set to continue that trend with new facial scanning technology that rendered over 3,400 animations.

WWE 2K22 will be the first game to release in the series since it went on hiatus after 2K20. Fans criticised WWE 2K20 at the time of release due to the number of bugs present in the game. At the time of writing, the PS4 release of WWE 2K20 has a Metacritic rating of 43 out of 100 based on 29 critic reviews, and a score of 1.6 out of ten based on 308 user ratings.

WWE 2K22 will also be the first game in the 2K series to release during March. March and April are typically the busiest time of the year for WWE because of Wrestlemania, which is the company’s leading pay-per-view show. This March release time replaces the usual October release date for the WWE 2K series, which was always released in time for the holiday season.

