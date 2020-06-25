Xbox All Access will be “critical” in next-gen gaming, says head of Xbox

Microsoft is going all in with its new Xbox All Access subscription model. Xbox All Access is Microsoft’s mobile phone-style subscription program for its consoles, where gamers can get an Xbox Series X (or all Xbox One variants) with no cost upfront and pay it off over the course of two years.

In a Game Lab Live keynote, head of Xbox Phil Spencer announced that “Xbox All Access is going to be critical to both our launch for Xbox Series X as well as just the overall generation,” as reported by GamesIndustry.biz.

The response to Xbox All Access in the test markets has been “great”, Spencer added. While the program is currently limited to a few countries for testing, including the US and Australia, Spencer said that Microsoft is keen to expand the program to the rest of the world.

“You’re going to see a much broader market and retailer support for All Access,” he remarked. “It matches a model customers use for many other devices they buy. And if you have services attached to those devices that people love, it just becomes an easier way to bring a great product to customers.”

Spencer also noted that people are now more unlikely to pay for a brand new console and its accompanying accessories and games due to to the economical fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We should also understand the global economic situation we’re going to see this year,” Spencer said. “We’re seeing it today. And I think having more pricing options for consumers is frankly just a thoughtful thing for us as industry to think about.”

Xbox Series X’s All Access price tag has yet to be announced. The console is set to launch during the holiday season later this year.