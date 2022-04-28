Xbox and Bethesda to host a games showcase in June

Xbox and Bethesda have announced an E3-style “games showcase” that will be streamed this June.

Confirmed via an Xbox Wire post today (April 28), the show will take place on June 12 at 6PM UK time (10AM PT / 1PM ET) and include “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.”

The showcase itself will also include information about games coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox consoles and PC, with Microsoft promising a “diverse lineup of games coming soon” to each of its platforms.

Over 30 languages will be accommodated for during the stream, when it goes live on Xbox’s official YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok channels.

Whilst no specific games have been mentioned, there are plenty of developers under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella that have titles on the horizon:

Xbox also has a large number of partners and relationships outside of its own studios, so it’s likely that some other games will be both announced or followed up on during the presentation.

An independent showcase from Xbox and Bethesda isn’t a surprise, as earlier in April the Entertainment Software Association announced that the entirety of this year’s E3 event had been cancelled – meaning there will be no digital or physical event for E3 until 2023, although what that will look like remains to be seen.

