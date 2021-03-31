Xbox backward compatibility arrives on cloud gaming

Microsoft’s cloud gaming has just got a shot of nostalgia as backward compatible games have been added to the in-beta service.

As announced via Xbox Wire, 16 original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles can now be streamed on Android phones and tablets, with a few even including touch controls as an option.

The full list of backward compatible games playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) are as follows:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

As games are connected through the Xbox network, it is also possible for players to bring past saves with them to continue where they left off.

The game are available via the cloud now, with more titles to come in the future.

It’s just the beginning of the Xbox cloud gaming program’s expansion. Last December, Microsoft confirmed that cloud gaming would roll out for PC and iOS this spring.

The latter is being done via web browser in order to bypass Apple’s terms that require every title to pass through its own certification system.

Unfortunately, the past is not looking as good for PlayStation. After earlier reports this month, Sony has confirmed that it will be shutting PlayStation Store support for PS3, PSP, and PS Vita this summer.