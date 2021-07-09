Xbox donates to animal shelter to honour River, ‘Fallout 4’s’ Dogmeat

Xbox and Bethesda have donated money to the Montgomery County Humane Society in honour of River, the dog responsible for inspiring the design of Fallout 4’s Dogmeat.

$10,000 USD was donated to the charity, which aims to prevent cruelty to animals and provide homes for them as well. Xbox said in a tweet: “In honor of River, Xbox and Bethesda Studios are donating $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society.”

Montgomery County Humane Society is based in the same county as Rockville, where Bethesda Softworks has its headquarters.

DOGMEAT FOREVER 💚 In honor of River, Xbox and @BethesdaStudios are donating $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society. If you also would like to join us in donating, you can right here: https://t.co/LD6ZDk6dov https://t.co/TiiYZ7Lq1Q — Xbox (@Xbox) July 7, 2021

Joel Burgess, developer on Fallout 4, tweeted all about River’s role in bringing the Dogmeat character to life to honour her after she passed away. “River attended countless meetings; but not just to be poked, prodded, recorded and filmed as reference – her biggest job was just to BE with the team.”

“The more they bonded with her, the more they saw Dogmeat as a character – a friend” he added.

Burgess also revealed that he would take River on long walks, and that she would often trot ahead and look back at him, this was added into Fallout 4. He also mentioned that River loved to bring the team large objects when outside as well, and this became Dogmeat’s item fetching mechanic.

River really loved making people happy… sometimes by bringing us large objects. Her intentions were pure, but her judgement wasn't always perfect. This helped inspire the item-fetching and seeking behaviors, worked on by @jonpaulduvall & @RadHamster, among others. pic.twitter.com/1W171AD8Hd — Joel Burgess (@JoelBurgess) June 27, 2021

Burgess finished: “Dogmeat is a tether. He grounds you in the world, will always stand by you, lead you to your family, and anticipate your needs. He wants you to be safe and happy.”

“In other words, he loves you. And if love is River’s legacy, I am contented” he added.

“Rest in peace, big girl.”

