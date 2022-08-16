Xbox Game Pass adding ‘Immortals: Fenyx Rising’ and more this month

The next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles have been revealed for later this month, and they include Immortals: Fenyx Rising and more.

As usual, Microsoft has announced the next wave of games that will be joining its subscription service, and while some games will be available starting today (August 16), some are expected to drop in the coming weeks. For the first half of August, Xbox Game Pass obtained titles such as Two Point Campus and Ghost Recon: Wildlands but more are on the way.

Here are all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass today and later this month:

Coffee Talk : Cloud, Console, and PC (August 16)

: Cloud, Console, and PC (August 16) Midnight Fight Express : Cloud, Console, and PC (August 23)

: Cloud, Console, and PC (August 23) Exapunks: PC (August 25)

PC (August 25) Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition : Console and PC (August 25)

: Console and PC (August 25) Commandos 3 – HD Remaster : Cloud, Console, and PC and day one with Game Pass (August 30)

: Cloud, Console, and PC and day one with Game Pass (August 30) Immortality : Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S (August 30)

: Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S (August 30) Immortals Fenyx Rising : Cloud, Console, and PC (August 30)

: Cloud, Console, and PC (August 30) Tinykin: Console and PC and day one with Game Pass (August 30)



Immortals: Fenyx Rising launched back in 2020 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia. Ubisoft‘s open-world action-adventure game, which was originally named Gods & Monsters, has since received three post-launch expansions.

Meanwhile, the indie simulation game from Toge Productions, Coffee Talk, was also released in 2020 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. The game is a relaxing experience where the player will listen to the problems of several characters while making and serving them coffee.

With every Xbox Game Pass update, players can also expect new downloadable content (DLC) and Ultimate Perks to be up for grabs. You can find out more here.

In other news, an artist for Media Molecule has made an Elden Ring-inspired Beat Saber clone inside of Dreams, using a recreated Moonlight Greatsword from the FromSoftware title.