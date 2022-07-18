Xbox Game Pass adds ‘Watch Dogs 2’ and more in July

Microsoft has revealed the games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the rest of July, with some fairly big hitters joining the subscription service.

As with each passing month on Xbox Game Pass, a number of games both enter and leave the service, with some of the below being titles that are coming to Game Pass on the same day they release.

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for the rest of July, when referring to “all platforms” we mean the cloud, consoles and PC:

As Dusk Falls: Day One title on all platforms (July 19)

Ashes Of The Singularity: all platforms (July 19)

Watch Dogs 2: all platforms (July 19)

MotoGP 22: all platforms (July 21)

Torment: Tides of Numenera: cloud and console (July 21)

Inside: all platforms (July 29)

For those that play Xbox Game Pass on mobile, 12 more games are getting integrated touch controls, with some of the biggest titles being As Dusk Falls, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 1 and 2, Escape Academy and Disc Room.

There are a number of extras coming to already released games this month as well, and some others leaving the service, check out what in the Xbox Wire post.

If you’re interested in playing narrative game As Dusk Falls, you can check out our four-out-of-five-star review from today. Andy Brown said: “As Dusk Falls is a breathtaking story that explores life lived in the margins. An intricately plotted story means that most decisions feel consequential, and fantastic writing ekes empathy from the unlikeliest of places. Although the story loses some steam in the latter half, getting to the end of As Dusk Falls will reward players with 100 ‘what if’s’ and an itch to race back to the beginning to do it all over again.”

In other news, a trial for the new PlayStation Plus tiered subscriptions means you can play this week’s Stray for free.