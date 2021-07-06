Microsoft has announced the games that are coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service throughout July.

First up is Dragon Quest Builders 2, releasing on Cloud streaming on July 8 – the game is already available on consoles and PC.

City builder Tropico 6 also lands on July 8 for cloud console and PC, whilst UFC 4 comes to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on the same day thanks to its addition to EA Play.

Next up are indie action brawler Bloodroots, and Farming Simulator 19, both coming to Cloud, console and PC on July 15. Bloober Team’s split-world horror game The Medium is also heading onto Cloud streaming on the same day.

The Xbox Wire post also confirms that DLC (downloadable content) will be coming for Astroneer, Black Desert Online, Destiny 2, Gears 5, Grounded, Rainbow Six Siege, Zombie Army 4 and Fallout 76.

Xbox Series X|S updates are also coming to A Plague Tale: Innocence, Doom Eternal, and Greedfall promising next-gen upgrades such as frame rate and resolution improvements.

Ultimate Subscribers are also able to pick up Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game on July 15, as well as cosmetics for Black Desert Online and Apex Legends.

Finally, the following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass. EA Sports UFC and UFC2 both leave the console on July 14, whilst Endless Space 2 and Downwell leave PC. CrossCode will also leave Cloud, console and PC on the same day.

In other news, Sony has announced the games it has planned for PlayStation Now this month which include Red Dead Redemption 2 and Nioh 2.