Xbox Game Pass is coming to Samsung Smart TVs without a console

Microsoft has announced it has partnered with Samsung to bring its Xbox Game Pass to Smart TVs later this month.

In a new Xbox Wire post, Ashley McKissick, corporate vice president for gaming experiences and platforms, announced that Xbox’s cloud gaming service will be coming to Smart TVs on June 30 in 27 countries.

McKissick explained that the Xbox app on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs will give Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members easy and instant access to over 100 high-quality games, including Xbox Game Studios titles on the same day they release.

It was confirmed that Samsung Smarts TVs are just the start. Microsoft intends to “explore other TV partnerships as part of this next evolution in our vision”. As for how it works, playing games on TVs will be “a seamless experience” and similar to other streaming apps. Users will simply have to launch the app from the Samsung Gaming Hub and log into their existing Microsoft account.

Then they will need to connect a controller via Bluetooth to start playing. The options include the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller, and the DualSense controller.

If a user is a Game Pass Ultimate member, they’ll have immediate access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games. Fortnite will also be available without a membership.

“We’re super excited by what this next step means for all you gamers out there,” McKissick said. “With this rollout, we’re making it easier than ever to play games on the devices you already own.”

Elsewhere, Xbox also announced today (June 9), that it plans to release at least five major exclusive games in the next fiscal year. One of those games could be Starfield.

In other news, Fortnite could get a first-person mode.