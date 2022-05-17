NewsGaming News

Xbox Game Pass new additions include ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ and ‘Skate’

Here are the new games coming this month

By Jake Green
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors. Credit: Poncle

Xbox has revealed the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. Some games like Jurassic World Evolution 2 arrive today (May 17), while others will be added in the coming weeks.

There are also updates adding touch controls to 11 games, as well as a list of the games leaving the service on May 31.

In a new blog post, Xbox Game Pass community lead Megan Spurr revealed five games that are dropping today on the service. They are as follows:

Jurassic World Evolution 2
Jurassic World Evolution 2. Credit: Frontier Developments

In addition to the games that will launch today for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, the following games are coming soon.

  • Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, console, and PC) – May 19
  • Vampire Survivors (PC) – May 19
  • Floppy Knights (Cloud, console, and PC)  – May 24
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC)  – May 24
  • Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) – May 26
  • Cricket 22 (PC) – May 27
  • Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27

The post continues with a brief overview of updates that are on their way to select game pass titles. Grounded has received The Bugs Strike Back, a new base defence mode. Xbox Touch controls have been added to 11 games as well.

Finally, we have a list of the games leaving the service on May 31:

  • EA Sports NHL 20 (console)
  • Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, console, and PC)
  • Knockout City (console and PC) EA Play
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, console, and PC)
  • Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
  • Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, console, and PC)
  • Yes Your Grace (Cloud, console, and PC)

In other gaming news, the Warner Bros. upcoming Super Smash Bros.-inspired arena-fighter MultiVersus has had a new trailer, with an Open Beta starting soon.

