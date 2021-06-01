Xbox Games Pass adds For Honor, Darkest Dungeon and more in June

Xbox Games Pass subscribers will welcome four new great experiences to their libraries this month, including Ubisoft’s action fighter For Honor on console and cloud from June 3.

Launched in February 2017, For Honor pits four of the fiercest warrior factions in history against one another in the fight for survival. Players can either control Knights, Vikings, Samurais or the Wu Lin, as they vow for power and honour. The game received favourable reviews and went on to accumulate more than 7.5 million users in its first year of release.

Outside of this, those signed up to the service will get their hands on Darkest Dungeon from Red Hook Studios on June 10 across console, PC and cloud. The game is described as a “gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring” and has won several awards since debuting in 2016. A sequel is already in development and there is even a board game in the works.

Further titles being made available across Xbox Games Pass include Backbone on PC and The Wild at Heart on Cloud. The latter is available from today, however, those excited for Backbone will need to wait until June 8.

Microsoft giveth, Microsoft taketh. While these four games will be making their way to the service throughout June, the console maker did confirm that a number of others will be removed. Unless purchasing separately, subscribers have until June 15 to play the following:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Console)

Night Call (Cloud, Console and PC)

West of Dead (Cloud, Console and PC)

Wizard of Legend (Cloud, Console and PC)

Observation (Cloud, Console and PC)

Xbox Games Pass has continued to be a shining beacon across the games industry for its affordability and a great selection of experiences. The service itself grew to 18 million subscribers earlier this year, and we can only see it going up from here.

Additionally, Xbox has announced details for its upcoming E3 conference and teased a number of games that may very well appear.