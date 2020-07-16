Xbox Games Showcase will focus solely on games, not consoles

News Gaming News

The general manager of Xbox Games Marketing confirmed the news

By Daniel Hollis
Halo Infinite. Credit: 343 Industries

Microsoft is gearing up to host an Xbox Games Showcase stream and has promised that the sole focus of the event will be games.

The general manager of Xbox Games Marketing, Aaron Greenberg, has tweeted more information about the show, stating that there will be “no business, devices or similar news” and will have “one focus, games.”

Viewers can watch the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23 at 5pm BST. The runtime for the show has also been revealed with Greenberg disclosing that the event will run for an hour.

A pre-show will also be hosted an hour before by presenter Geoff Keighley, and, according to an Xbox Wire post, will deliver “reveals, predictions, insights from YouTube creators, and more on some already-announced titles coming to Xbox.”

The show will be host to world premieres and updates on many upcoming games for the Xbox Series X. Included in this will be a first-look at campaign footage from the highly anticipated Halo Infinite.

During the week of the show, Xbox will also be bringing a Summer Game Fest Demo Event to players. Sixty demos will be released throughout the week for players to download and try. The demos will only be available over the course of the week, and the aim is to recreate the gaming convention experience in people’s homes.

Amongst the titles coming, players can try games such as Destroy All Humans! Remake and SkateBIRD. The demos will primarily be indie titles, however Xbox has promised that a few bigger titles will also be made available.

In related news, Microsoft announced that the xCloud streaming service will be available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from September. Users subscribed will be able to stream their library of games to a variety of smart devices.

