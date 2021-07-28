Xbox Games With Gold August lineup includes ‘Yooka-Laylee’ and more

Xbox Games With Gold has confirmed that August’s lineup will include Yooka-Laylee, Darksiders III and two more backward compatibility additions.

In a blog posted earlier today (July 28), Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users will be able to grab Yooka-Laylee and Darksiders III as part of their Games With Gold service.

The August lineup also includes backward compatibility for Lost Planet 3 and Garou: Mark Of The Wolves.

Darksiders III and Lost Planet 3 will be available from August 1, while Yooka-Laylee and Garou: Mark Of The Wolves won’t be ready until August 16. These games will be available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users through August, however, each game will leave the service at differing times.

While Darksiders III and Garou: Mark Of The Wolves will be available until August 31, Yooka-Laylee will stick around until September 15, and Lost Planet 3 will only be offered until August 15.

Yooka-Laylee is a colourful, “open-world platformer” by Playtonic, who created the game as a “spiritual successor” to Banjo Kazooie – meaning fans of the bear-and-bird duo will likely enjoy the “huge, beautiful worlds” and “unforgettable cast” of Yooka-Laylee.

Meanwhile, 2018 hack-and-slash Darksiders III is set in an “apocalyptic Earth” where players are tasked with hunting down the Seven Deadly Sins and using “your whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil.”

For the Xbox backwards compatible additions, Lost Planet 3 is a “highly engrossing” sci-fi third-person shooter which acts as a prequel to the earlier games in the series. Finally, Garou: Mark Of The Wolves is an arcade fighting game beloved by fans since 1999.

