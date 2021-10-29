Xbox Games with Gold titles for November have been revealed

Four titles are up for grabs if you’re an Xbox Games with Gold subscriber this November.

Being subscribed to Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will net you two backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles and two other more modern games as well. You can find what’s releasing and their windows for redemption below.

Moving Out (November 1-30)

Kingdom Two Crowns (November 16 to December 15)

Rocket Knight (November 1-15)

Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes (November 16-30)

A short video shared on the Xbox Wire post detailing the reveals is embedded below, and it provides a little bit of gameplay for the four titles.

Advertisement

Moving Out is a co-op arcade-style game where players need to help people move out from their homes, all while managing this wacky physics-based moving simulator. The post reads: “No task is too dangerous for your company, Smooth Moves, as you attempt to save the town from furniture peril.” The game can be played solo or as a group of four.

Kingdom Two Crowns is described as putting players in “the role of a monarch atop their trusty steed and protect your realm from the forces of the Greed. You’ll enjoy exploring medieval lands, dark realms, and feudal Japan in a beautiful, pixel-art setting with micro-strategy elements.”

Via backwards compatibility, classic Sega character Rocket Knight is also available, blending 2D platforming with shoot-em-up elements. Lastly, Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes is your classic Lego style 3D platformer, with many DC characters thrown into the mix.

Aaero and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X will be leaving the service on October 31.

Advertisement

Fancy seeing what else you can redeem? Well, we have you covered, as you can find what’s coming to Prime Gaming and PlayStation Plus in November as well.

In other news, the upcoming Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is getting some new quests, including some based on Oblivion and Morrowind.