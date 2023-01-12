Xbox Germany claims ‘Forza Motorsport’ and ‘Redfall’ release dates will be announced this month

Xbox Germany has claimed that release dates for Forza Motorsport and Redfall will be revealed during an upcoming Developer Direct livestream.

Xbox and Bethesda confirmed plans for a livestream yesterday (January 11) with the show set to be broadcast on January 25.

According to the announcement, the upcoming Developer Direct will “provide fans with an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass over the next few months [and include] “the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.”

However, the German version of the announcement reads (via VGC): “The Developer Direct will focus on amazing features, extensive gameplay showcases and first-time shared release dates for great Xbox titles coming out over the next few months – including The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends and Redfall.”

Join us for the #DeveloperDirect, presented by Xbox and Bethesda, featuring major updates from Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Tune in January 25 at 3pm ET!

Both Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends are due to be released in the next few months.

Meanwhile Redfall was meant to be released last summer but was delayed, along with Starfield, to give players “the best, most polished versions of them”.

Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer has since said it was “the right thing to do”. Both games are now due for release in the first half of 2023.

More recently Arkane Studios‘ creative director Ricardo Bare hit back at claims that Redfall will be similar to the Left 4 Dead games, instead saying it has more in common with Far Cry.

Bare went on to describe Redfall as “a big-ass open world. We have a home base where you can talk to NPCs and get side-quests. You can go to the mission table and pick up story-driven missions. Or you can not give a shit about any of that and just head outside; pick a direction, start hauling ass, and run into the living-world stuff that we have going on.”

Bethesda has also confirmed a separate event will come at a later date for details about Starfield.

