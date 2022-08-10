Xbox has announced its games line-up for Gamescom 2022

Xbox has announced its plans for Gamescom 2022, including its game line-up.

Xbox will have five first-party titles available to play at its booth this year: Age Of Empires 4, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Sim, Pentiment, and Sea Of Thieves. There will also be nine third-party titles available at the booth, including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gunfire Reborn, Inkulinati, Last Case of Benedict Fox, Lies Of P, Lightyear Frontier, Planet Of Lana, and You Suck At Parking.

There will also be an Xbox Gamescom livestream on Thursday August 25 from 1PM BST – 7PM BST / 2:00PM CEST – 8:00pm CEST that will feature developer interviews and in-game footage on many of the previously mentioned titles, as well as other games including Minecraft Legends and High On Life.

Both PlayStation and Nintendo are skipping Gamescom this year, making Xbox the only major console competitor to attend the event. Major publishers Activision Blizzard and Take-Two are also skipping out on the event this year, but Bandai Namco, Embracer, and Ubisoft will have a presence.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live event hosted by Geoff Keighley will take place on August 23 at 7PM BST – 8PM CEST. It will run for around two hours and features news and updates on 30 different games. Two of these include the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, which is currently slated for a release later this year, and a “brand new sci-fi IP” from the developer behind the aquatic survival game Subnautica.

The 2022 event is notable for being the first in-person Gamescom event since 2019, following the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, it will be held in Cologne, Germany from August 23 – August 28.

