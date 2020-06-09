Xbox head: “Our strategy does not revolve around how many Xboxes I sell this year”

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that the company is adjusting its pricing for the upcoming Xbox Series X to reflect the financial impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview with BBC Click, Spencer noted “that thing I’m probably focused on the most is the macro-economic environment” as he foresees the world “moving into a period of massive economic uncertainty.”

“We see the impact of people getting furloughed and layoffs. It’s tough,” he added. “And we are a leisure activity. We’re not a requirement. We’re not food. We’re not shelter. So we want to be really tuned in to that as we launch. How can we make it as affordable as possible? How can we give buyers choice?”

Spencer then reiterated that the company is focusing on players’ experiences, rather than the number of consoles sold. “We want to make sure we’re providing the right value to customers. Price is going to be important. But our strategy is centred around the player, not the device. If this is not the year when a family wants to make a decision to buy a new Xbox, that’s OK.”

“Our strategy does not revolve around how many Xboxes I sell this year,” Spencer noted. “We’re focused on delivering services through Xbox Game Pass, which allows people to build their library for a monthly fee.”

Spencer also doubled down on the company’s continued support for the Xbox One despite the impending launch of the Series X. “We’ve got an Xbox All Access subscription programme that allows people to buy their next console by paying a monthly charge. And if now is not the time for you to buy a new console, and you’re going to stay with the console you have, we’re going to keep supporting that console,” he added.

The Xbox Series X is expected to launch this holiday season. A firm release date has not been announced. Microsoft has confirmed that July’s Xbox 20/20 digital event will showcase Halo Infinite and other first-party games for the Series X.