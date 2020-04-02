Xbox head Phil Spencer has confirmed that both his team and developer PlatinumGames are not working on Scalebound.

The high-profile action RPG, which was set to be a major console exclusive for the Xbox One, was canned in 2017 after a series of delays. Since its cancellation, fans have held out hope for a revival, but Spencer has denied all rumours of a return in a recent interview with IGN’s Unlocked podcast.

“We’re not working on it. I’m not at Platinum today but I’m almost positive they’re not working on it,” Spencer said. “It’s something we’ve all moved past, and it’s not a moment I see as a high point for me in my role, having to cancel a game that we had talked about for years.”

The game was initially announced at Microsoft Studios’ E3 2014 presentation, where it was received with great fanfare.

Spencer went on to reiterate that “there’s no animosity” between Microsoft, PlatinumGames and Scalebound director Hideki Kamiya despite the cancellation. “We tried to go do something, and it didn’t work,” he added. “And I regret that we were as public about what we tried to go do.”

The Xbox head went on to reference Fable Legends, another high-profile cancellation in 2016 during his time as the Xbox head, saying that he’s grown from the two projects. “I did some learning around Fable Legends, I did some learning around Scalebound, about being public about things before I kind of know that we’ve got a real believable plan in something I’ve felt in my hands,” he said.

Back in February, PlatinumGames’ studio head Atsushi Inaba told Eurogamer Portugal that the future of Scalebound was out of his hands as Microsoft owned the IP.

“Whatever happens with this project, we can’t really do anything with [Scalebound] unless Microsoft allows us,” Inaba said. “But it’s a game that we love and, if the opportunity arises, it’s something we would love to return to.”

Since the cancellation of Scalebound, PlatinumGames has released action titles such as Nier: Automata and Astral Chain.