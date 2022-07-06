Xbox livestream accidentally reveals She-Hulk as next hero in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

An official Xbox livestream on Twitch may have accidentally revealed that She-Hulk is the next hero joining the team on Marvel’s Avengers.

The stream saw Marvel’s Avengers’ lead designer Brian Waggoner playing alongside streamer Techniq, with the pair discussing the recent inclusion of Jane Foster AKA The Mighty Thor in the game.

From there, Techniq started talking about his foray into the world of acting before revealing that “my acting coach is actually the voice of She-Hulk. I won’t say her name because I don’t think that’s public knowledge yet but I think it was announced,” he says with Waggoner replying “Nope. We’ve never announced She-Hulk.”

“Oh, nevermind,” added Techniq before trying to play his claim off as just a rumour.

“We’re working on our next hero,” confirmed Waggoner. “Who we haven’t said who it’s going to be yet. There will be a time for that. The focus right now is celebrating the work the team did on Jane. When it’s time to talk about who’s next, we’ll talk about who’s next.”

Check out the whole awkward exchange below:

You may look at this clip and say, "See? That's exactly why we don't talk about what's far into the future, because plans change and it's embarrassing to have those conversations," or you can be excited to have found an avenue through which people WANT to talk about your game. pic.twitter.com/AuKHDrS4sW — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) July 5, 2022

Last year, voice actress Krizia Bajos retweeted a post claiming she will be the voice of She-Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers.

Twitter user Miller, who correctly predicted that God Of War’s Christopher Judge would voice the role of Black Panther in the War For Wakanda DLC, tweeted that Sims 4 and Arcane voice actress, Krizia Bajos, would play the role of She-Hulk in an unannounced DLC for Marvel’s Avengers. Bajos then shared that rumour with a green heart emoji, before deleting it a little while later.

In other news, a speedrunner has been banned from all future Games Done Quick events after submitting faked footage at the Summer 2022 event.

Away from that controversy though, Summer Games Done Quick 2022 raised approximately £2.49 million for Doctors Without Borders.