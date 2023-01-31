Xbox, Nintendo and Sony all reportedly skipping E3

Xbox, Nintendo and Sony are all reportedly skipping E3‘s first in-person event in four years.

This year’s gaming expo and showcase is due to take place on June 13 to June 16 at its usual home of the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

However it’s now been revealed that three of the gaming industry’s biggest names are set to skip the annual event, according to IGN.

The gaming publication has reportedly heard from “multiple sources” that Xbox, Sony and Nintendo will not be part of E3 or have any presence on the convention’s showfloor.

As previously reported, E3 2023 will be run by PAX organiser Reedpop, alongside the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). Reedpop had previously confirmed the return of the in-person event for E3 2023, and said that it would honour “what’s always worked” for the gaming event.

The team has recently expressed goals for E3, which included hosting a “better business event” which is easier to “connect, meet and conduct interviews” (via GamesIndustry). This was in addition to making a better “consumer experience where there are things for fans to actually do” and finally to “partner, support and be friends with everyone announcing games” at and around E3, whether they’re in the convention centre or not.

The show also promises to be more accessible to indie developers and publishers and enable them to showcase titles in a hall that is open to gamers, for hands-on experiences.

Xbox last week announced that it would be returning to Los Angeles for its annual summer showcase, though did not confirm if it would be part of E3.

Speaking with IGN last week, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer said that Xbox picks their showcase date specifically so they can attend E3.

“E3 is just, to me, one of the seminal moments of gaming. I love the history of going down to LA, thousands of people there, getting to see great new things…getting to see people in the industry, the fan events that we’ve had. I definitely want that to continue.”

“So we place our showcase, like we always have done, at a time where hopefully it’s convenient for press and even consumers that are going to the E3 event, and that’s what we’re trying to do now.”

In the same interview, Spencer said 2022 was “too light on games”, sharing: “We didn’t do enough of that in 2022, there’s no doubt”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Spencer addressed the “painful” layoffs Microsoft announced last week, with 10,000 members of staff losing their jobs.