Xbox noise suppression update puts an end to party chat’s heavy breathers

The latest update for Xbox Series X|S consoles has introduced a new noise suppression feature, which automatically removes unwanted background noise from party chat.

Party chat noise suppression was added today (September 7) as part of a system update for Xbox consoles.

As to what the feature entails, Microsoft says that it will “help remove unwanted noises like gamepad clicks, breathing, and background noise from your parties.”

While the feature will be switched on as a default, Microsoft has clarified that it can be toggled off “if you want to keep some types of background noise in your parties, like music.”

To switch off noise suppression, open the guide menu, navigate to ‘parties & chats’ and open ‘options’. From there, noise suppression can be switched on or off.

Today’s system update also adds the ability for users to start playing a game from their friends’ shared game clips and screenshots.

“Now the friends you share your game clips and screenshots with can not only watch your captures, they can start playing right away on their mobile device or PC with cloud gaming,” shared Microsoft, though noted that some games will require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to use cloud gaming.

Beyond the two main features, Microsoft has also acknowledges several known issues with the latest Xbox update – if you’re having trouble with incorrect resolutions or games failing to launch, it may be worth checking out the patch notes for temporary workarounds.

In other Xbox news, The Outsiders has confirmed that Metal: Hellsinger will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Set to launch on September 15, the rhythm shooter will feature new music from major metal artists including System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, and Arch Enemy‘s Alissa White-Gluz.