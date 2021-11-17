Xbox November update brings stability to FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042 and more

Microsoft has detailed Xbox’s November update, and it’s available now.

The new update brings new accessibility features to Microsoft Store, better colour filters for the Xbox Series X/S, new audio output settings and a controller firmware update.

The update also improves stability in several games, such as NBA2K22, FIFA 22 and Battlefield 2042. Reports of these games turning consoles off with no warning began in September.

The new accessibility tags will allow players with disabilities to find out if a game is playable for them prior to purchase. Developers will now be able to tag their games with supported accessibility features such as Narrated Game Menus, Subtitle Options, Input Remapping, Full Keyboard Support, and Single Stick Gameplay, to name a few. Game publishers can also include links to additional accessibility information for their titles.

Speaking of accessibility, improved colour filters have also been added as part of the update. This update is designed to make it easier for players with colour blindness, or any other colour-related accessibility issues to play games, read menus and navigate the system.

A new audio experience is also part of the update, which Microsoft hopes will streamline the process of managing audio sources on the console.

In a new controller firmware update, Microsoft have revealed that it is: “bringing the innovation of Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) to our Xbox One Wireless Controller with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers. Dynamic Latency Input delivers controller inputs more efficiently to your Xbox console for a more responsive gaming experience and seemingly instantaneous action.”

Elsewhere, a bug in Halo Infinite is causing PC players to lose aim assist when playing with a controller.