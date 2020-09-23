News Gaming News

Xbox One X sales spike during Xbox Series X pre-order launch, a case of mistaken identity?

Gamers could have been confused by the consoles’ similar names

By Surej Singh
Xbox One X, One S Standard
Xbox One X and Xbox One S. Credit: Microsoft.

Microsoft’s recently discontinued Xbox One X console saw a massive spike in sales yesterday (September 22).

The jump in sales comes on the same day that Microsoft launched the pre-orders for its upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. The timing left many commenters concluding that the increased sales were a result of a large number of eager gamers mistaking the Xbox One X for the next-generation Xbox Series X.

According to Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page, One X sales skyrocketed 747 per cent compared to the day before, with a sales rank of 331 compared to 2,804 the day prior. At the time of writing, the Xbox One X is the 11th most popular product and the 367th in overall sales.

The Movers and Shakers page compares the biggest improvements in unit sales over 24 hours, providing users with a better real-time view of a product’s increase or decrease in popularity and relevance.

While neither Amazon nor Microsoft has commented on the Xbox One X spike, the consensus on the internet is that gamers were confused by Microsoft’s similar console names, and made mistakes amid the pre-order hysteria.

Even Microsoft itself has had hiccups on more than one occasion due to its console naming schemes, so it is possible that gamers could’ve made the same mistake.

A number of Twitter users have since begun commenting on the fiasco, either making light of the situation or requesting that those who had mistakenly purchased an Xbox One X be given full refunds.

Microsoft’s console names have been criticised by many users and high-profile industry folk alike, including PlayStation’s former director for strategic content Shahid Ahmad, who took to Twitter earlier in September to share his confusion.

In other news, Microsoft has announced its record-breaking acquisition of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks for US$7.5billion, making it the largest gaming purchase in history.

