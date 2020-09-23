Xbox One X sales spike during Xbox Series X pre-order launch, a case of mistaken identity?

Microsoft’s recently discontinued Xbox One X console saw a massive spike in sales yesterday (September 22).

The jump in sales comes on the same day that Microsoft launched the pre-orders for its upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. The timing left many commenters concluding that the increased sales were a result of a large number of eager gamers mistaking the Xbox One X for the next-generation Xbox Series X.

According to Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page, One X sales skyrocketed 747 per cent compared to the day before, with a sales rank of 331 compared to 2,804 the day prior. At the time of writing, the Xbox One X is the 11th most popular product and the 367th in overall sales.

Advertisement

The Movers and Shakers page compares the biggest improvements in unit sales over 24 hours, providing users with a better real-time view of a product’s increase or decrease in popularity and relevance.

Xbox One X sales rank is up 747% on Amazon lol… Wonder how many people bought an Xbox One X instead of an Xbox Series X https://t.co/atj4thPwqD pic.twitter.com/CUzRkib3Sr — Andrew Alerts (@AndrewAlerts) September 22, 2020

While neither Amazon nor Microsoft has commented on the Xbox One X spike, the consensus on the internet is that gamers were confused by Microsoft’s similar console names, and made mistakes amid the pre-order hysteria.

here's Microsoft getting confused by Xbox One X and Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/kGsdoSqlgG — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 22, 2020

Even Microsoft itself has had hiccups on more than one occasion due to its console naming schemes, so it is possible that gamers could’ve made the same mistake.

A number of Twitter users have since begun commenting on the fiasco, either making light of the situation or requesting that those who had mistakenly purchased an Xbox One X be given full refunds.

I was half asleep and ordered a Xbox One X by mistake FUCK!! — Troydan (@Troydan) September 22, 2020

Advertisement

A moment of silence for anyone who mistakenly purchased an Xbox One X instead of an Xbox Series X on Amazon today and condolences to any kids out there that are going to have a shall we say… eventful Christmas morning 😬 — Kode Kaldwin 🦇 (@kodekaldwin) September 22, 2020

Microsoft’s console names have been criticised by many users and high-profile industry folk alike, including PlayStation’s former director for strategic content Shahid Ahmad, who took to Twitter earlier in September to share his confusion.

Obviously I’m biased, but I find the Xbox nomenclature confusing. With PlayStation, I know if I buy a PS5, that it’s going to be a generational leap over the PS4. If I buy an Xbox Series S though, where does that sit and what am I missing out on by not getting a Series X? — Shahid Kamal Ahmad (@shahidkamal) September 8, 2020

In other news, Microsoft has announced its record-breaking acquisition of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks for US$7.5billion, making it the largest gaming purchase in history.