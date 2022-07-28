Xbox partners with the National Trust to rebuild Corfe Castle in ‘Minecraft’

Xbox has announced that it has partnered with the National Trust to bring Corfe Castle to Minecraft.

To celebrate the launch of Minecraft’s The Wild Update, Xbox is teaming up with Europe’s biggest conservation charity in order to put the spotlight on the ancient ruins of the United Kingdom.

One of those ancient ruins is Corfe Castle, located in Dorset, and it will be rebuilt in-game by Minecraft YouTube creator, Grian. The build will also be showcased through a video presented by British presenter and historian, Alice Loxton.

According to Microsoft, the aim is to help “engage a younger audience with historical monuments and landmarks across the country.”

“We are pleased to partner with Xbox and see young people engaging with the UK’s rich historical heritage through the help of technology,” said National Trust archaeologist, Martin Papworth. “Grian has done a brilliant job restoring Corfe Castle to its former glory. He not only accomplished an accurate recreation of the various historical styles within the castle grounds, but also miraculously combined it with his own imagination. We cannot wait to see more inspirational designs by more young minds!”

The new Minecraft content will be released ahead of the National Trust’s Festive of Archaeology at Corfe Castle, where demos will be available to guests so they can re-imagine their own version of the landmark using the foundations.

Additionally, to support the long-term positive impact of the project, a Minecraft Education Edition package of the experience will be developed which will benefit children in classrooms across the UK.

“This project was right up my alley in terms of interests,” said Grian. “I look forward to seeing how people rebuild the ruins in their own way. The fact that this will have an impact on education is what makes this project extra special for me, using gaming to enhance learning is something I never experienced at school but I’m so glad that some students today get to!”

In other news, Mojang has said its controversial Minecraft reporting system will be staying.