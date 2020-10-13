Xbox reveals more backwards compatibility news for next-gen

Following Sony addressing the PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility details, Microsoft has come forward and released new information regarding the Xbox Series consoles capabilities.

In an Xbox Wire post, compatibility program lead Peggy Lo outlined how backwards compatibility runs on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and detailed the numerous ways both systems will boost the quality of older titles.

It’s said that “games play best on Xbox Series X and Series S” and will not run with a boost mode. Instead, games will run natively off of each system, using the full power of the CPU, GPU and SSD. Framerates will be more stable, games will be rendered at the maximum resolution, and they will also load much faster thanks to the custom SSD inside each console.

The biggest implementation is the use of Auto High Dynamic Range (HDR). Whilst many games since the Xbox One X’s release have included HDR, before then, a majority only included Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). Auto HDR will transform past SDR games into full HDR, without any input needed from the developers. As a result, the image will become brighter and more colourful, utilising the full art style to its advantage.

Framerates on numerous games will also increase with the Xbox Series’ console power. It’s revealed that “the backward compatibility team has developed new methods for effectively doubling the framerate on select titles,” one of which is Fallout 4. The inclusion of this feature enables the framerate to jump from 30fps to 60fps.

Check out the full video below:

Lo also highlighted a feature known as the Heutchy method. The system allows for games previous to the Xbox One to be enhanced for next gen. With the Xbox Series systems, the team plans to continue that.

According to Lo, the Heutchy system “allowed titles from Xbox 360 that rendered at 720p and original Xbox games that ran at 360p to play at 4K on Xbox One X, well beyond the capabilities of their original platform,” and will “continue to be used to bring a variety of titles to 1440p on Xbox Series S and 4K on Xbox Series X.”

Both the systems will launch worldwide on November 10, followed by the PS5 releasing in select territories on November 12, then a global launch on November 19.