Xbox Series X games showcase reportedly happening in three weeks

Microsoft will reportedly hold its long-awaited Xbox Series X games showcase in three weeks’ time.

According to information from VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, the event is currently scheduled for July 23. The date has since been corroborated by Video Games Chronicle’s sources, who have confirmed Microsoft’s plans.

The Xbox Series X games showcase is expected to mostly focus on games from Microsoft’s own Xbox Game Studios, including the much-anticipated Halo Infinite, according to people with knowledge of the company’s plans. The sources also noted that the event will likely to confirm additional games from third-party publishers.

The showcase, which is said to be part of Microsoft’s monthly Xbox 20/20 digital event, was first teased in May by developer 343 Industries. “You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we’re extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July,” the developer had said.

Video Games Chronicle also noted that the new Xbox studio The Initiative, which formed in 2018 with a team that has who worked on titles such as God Of War and Uncharted, will unveil its first game at the event.

Microsoft will also reportedly reveal Project Lockhart – otherwise known as the Xbox Series S – in August. The console is said to be a cheaper and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X, although the system’s existence has yet to be officially confirmed.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer recently said that Xbox All Access – Microsoft’s mobile phone-style subscription program for its consoles – will be “critical” to the launch of the Xbox Series X. “I think having more pricing options for consumers is frankly just a thoughtful thing for us as industry to think about,” he noted.