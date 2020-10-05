Xbox Series X will allow users to “selectively uninstall” parts of games

Microsoft has revealed that its upcoming next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, will feature a unique functionality to help users manage the systems’ storage space.

Jason Ronald, the director of programme management on the Xbox team, recently discussed the new feature with Microsoft’s Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hryb during a podcast. He said that the Xbox Series consoles include “interface improvements” that will allow players to “selectively uninstall different components” of games – but only if a title supports it.

“So, let’s say you play a campaign as an example, and then you want to focus exclusively on multiplayer. If the developers chose to support it you can actually uninstall the campaign itself so that you can be more in control of how you’re actually using your storage, so that you really get the most benefit out of the available storage that you have,” Ronald said.

Check out the full podcast below, with Ronald’s remarks occurring around the 42-minute mark.

Both the Xbox Series X and S are set to launch on November 10. The former will launch with a 1TB solid-state drive, with roughly 800GB of usable storage space, while the latter will come with a 512GB SSD. The usable storage space for the Series S has yet to be revealed.

In comparison, Sony’s PlayStation 5 will feature a 825GB SSD, of which reportedly only 664GB will be accessible to the user. Last year, the company also revealed a similar feature that would allow players to have a more configurable installation process. “Rather than treating games like a big block of data, we’re allowing finer-grained access to the data,” system architect Mark Cerny told Wired.

Last month, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of popular video game studios such as Bethesda Softworks, id Software, Arkane Studios and more. Xbox head Phil Spencer later called the purchase a “natural next step” for the companies, citing the longstanding relationship between the two corporations.