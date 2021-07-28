Xbox Series X|S are now Microsoft’s fastest selling games consoles

According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the Xbox Series X|S are the fastest selling consoles in the company’s entire history.

In Microsoft’s most recent earnings call for this year’s fourth quarter, Nadella said (thanks, VGC) “The Xbox Series S and X are our fastest selling consoles ever with more consoles sold life[time] to date than any previous generation [within the same time period].”

Nadella also made some interesting claims about Xbox Game Pass, namely that subscribers buy and play more often than those not subscribed. “Game Pass is growing rapidly and it’s transforming how people discover, connect and play games.”

“Subscribers play approximately 40 per cent more games and spend 50 per cent more than non-members,” he added.

Microsoft’s press release and webcast page reveals some more information behind the numbers as well. Whilst Xbox hardware sales and profit increased, content and services declined slightly.

“Xbox content and services revenue decreased $128 million or 4 per cent driven by a decline in third-party titles on a strong prior year comparable that benefitted from stay-at-home scenarios, offset in part by growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and first-party titles.”

Amy Hood, Microsoft’s CFO, said during the earnings call that “console growth will again be constrained by supply” until the end of this current quarter (which ends on September 30).

Market research company NPD Group also revealed that in June, the Xbox Series X|S actually had the highest dollar sales in the U.S., with June 2021 being the companies best June since 2011.

In other news, players will be testing Xbox exclusive Halo Infinite this weekend as part of the game’s technical beta. Human players will test specific game modes, and even team up against AI in ‘Slayer’ game modes to help developer 343 Industries gather feedback.