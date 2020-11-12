Xbox Series X|S launch is the biggest in the company’s history

The launch of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been confirmed as the biggest in the company’s history.

Despite launching the middle of a global pandemic, Xbox has beaten all previous console launch records with its new systems, according to company head Phil Spencer.

In a tweet, Spencer thanked the community for the “the largest launch in Xbox history”, adding that within 24 hours “more new consoles were sold, in more countries, than ever before.”

He also addressed the current stock shortages as many fans are scrambling to get orders of the new Xbox Series consoles as soon as they go live. Recently, Amazon emailed numerous customers to alert them that their consoles may not arrive until just before the New Year. In response to this, Spencer added: “We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible.”

Read the full tweet below:

Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 12, 2020

Despite citing record breaking sales within the company, Spencer has also said that sales figures for the Xbox Series X will not be shared. When asked during an interview with The Guardian whether sales date will be shared, Spencer stated: “I can promise you that I won’t do that.”

He later added that he does not want his team’s focus to be on sales data and instead wants the insight to be shifted to player numbers across Xbox consoles.

However, the Xbox Series X’s launch has been far from smooth. Day one saw Xbox Live plagued with server issues, while many others have reported faulty units with unresponsive disk drives.

Many others also reported that their Xbox Series X console were smoking after overheating, although it’s quickly been proven that the effect can be mimicked using a vape, prompting the internet to respond with a variety of memes.