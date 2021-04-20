An upcoming update for Xbox Series X and Series S will add a range of new features, including indicators for which games are in a Quick Resume state.

Eden Marie, technical lead at Xbox, revealed the new features on Twitter.

Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders: in case you were wondering why I shared that tip on reordering groups! See what's stored in Quick Resume from your groups list (Guide, Home and My games & apps) and see if your running game supports Quick Resume in the Guide: pic.twitter.com/AnPEP4JSae — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) April 19, 2021

These updates are currently only available for early testers in the Alpha Skip-Ahead group, and they enable players to see which games support Quick Resume.

The Xbox Series quick resume feature allows users to quickly skip between games that have Quick Resume enabled, allowing for seamless movement between apps and games.

The new update will allow games to be grouped by Quick Resume, letting players know if they will need to save their progress before swapping.

Marie also shared that the new update will allow users to remove titles from Quick Resume, in order to save system space.

Also, delete your Quick Resume save for games you don't care about anymore. pic.twitter.com/9AKxKuaqSU — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) April 19, 2021

Microsoft also released an Xbox update on April 19, for all users. A new feature allows players to suspend a game if the system notices it is slowing download speeds of games and apps in the download queue.

Achievements also received an overhaul on the Xbox App, with players able to check monthly leaderboards, and view achievements progress.

Microsoft recently announced that a range of titles were being added to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, giving players access to titles such as Fable II, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Viva Piñata.

Last December, Microsoft also confirmed that cloud gaming would roll out for PC and iOS this spring, with the iOS version of the service being run through browser in order to bypass Apple’s certification system.