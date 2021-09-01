Xbox to share “exclusive news” at Tokyo Game Show 2021 this month

Xbox will be holding a showcase at Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2021 taking place from September 30 to October 3, with promises of “exclusive news”.

The official program for TGS 2021 was announced earlier today (September 1), featuring showcases from a number of publishers, with Microsoft the only platformer holder hosting a stream.

With a 50-minute presentation scheduled for the opening day on September 30 at 2am PST / 10am BST / 6pm JST, the blurb under the event promises “exclusive news” for fans.

After holding a games showcase at Gamescom, it will be interesting what other news Microsoft will have just a month later. Now that Halo Infinite has a confirmed release date of December 8, it may be that fans will finally get new footage of its campaign.

This marks the second year that Microsoft has held an event at TGS following last year when it was promoting the launch of Xbox Series X|S. To coincide with the occasion, Microsoft Flight Simulator had added a world update related to Japan.

The platform holder has also been trying to give a higher profile for Japanese games in past showcases, including Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, Scarlet Nexus, and Yakuza: Like A Dragon, which was a launch title with the new Xbox consoles. Ironically, the latter had its Japanese release delayed on the platform until February this year.

As reported in VGC, Microsoft has also been courting Japanese indie developers, who have more Xbox dev kits than ever before. Nonetheless, its new console has so far done little to make an impact in Japan where the Nintendo Switch continues to dominate. Last month, the weekly Top 30 Japan games chart were all entirely Switch games.

