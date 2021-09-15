Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 showcase will have “no new global debuts”

Microsoft is returning for its second Xbox showcase stream at Tokyo Game Show 2021 on September 30, but will not feature any “new global debuts”.

While it was reported earlier this month that the platform holder will have its own virtual streaming slot at Tokyo Game Show 2021 with promises of “exclusive news”, an Xbox Wire post from Jeremy Hinton, head of Xbox Asia, clarifies that fans should not expect any new world premiere reveals but instead there will be “a celebration with our Asia community and locally relevant updates”.

Curated for players in Japan and across Asia and scheduled for Thursday, September 30 at 6pm JST / 10am BST, this year also marks the 25th anniversary of Tokyo Game Show. While it remains a digital-only event for the public, a limited press-only physical event will still be held at the show’s traditional venue at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, part of the Greater Tokyo area.

Microsoft also took the opportunity to unveil its new mascot for the occasion, a mecha with body parts inspired by different parts Xbox consoles, including control buttons, while its waist has nods to the original Xbox, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

For last year’s Tokyo Game Show stream, Xbox also created an anime girl character as its mascot, an indication of the US company’s attempts to appeal to the Japanese audience.

Following showcases at E3, while Gamescom was only last month, it would appear that the platform holder doesn’t have anything new to reveal. At E3, Starfield was officially unveiled as a new game from Bethesda Softworks, which will be launching in 2022 exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC, while this holiday Xbox fans can expect Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite in November and December respectively.

