Xbox’s Phil Spencer says “2022 was too light on games”

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has admitted that 2022 was “too light on games”.

Xbox gamers were left somewhat disappointed last year with the output, especially after anticipated titles such as Starfield and Redfall were delayed to this year.

Speaking to IGN, Spencer reflected on the momentum to 2023, explaining: “Our commitment to our fans is that we need to have a steady release of great games that people can play on our platform, and we didn’t do enough of that in 2022, there’s no doubt. And fundamentally, that’s on me. I’m the head of the business.

“The commitment we have to our customers to continue to deliver great games is something that I take seriously, the teams take seriously, and 2022 was too light on games,” he added.

The Xbox boss went on to say that they are “excited about getting to roll into 2023”, saying of the games on show at Developer Direct: “I felt really good about the games that we were showing.

“And then also knowing that Starfield is a game that we’d be able to highlight in its own show and then just start off 2023 with good momentum, and like you said, I think we needed that.”

Another anticipated game is the eighth Forza Motorsport, with Spencer assuring fans that it will definitely drop in 2023.

“We will come out with a date, no doubt when we’re a little bit closer. But we just wanted to reaffirm to people that this is a 2023 game,” he said.

The business executive added: “Showing great games, showing gameplay for those games, and giving solid dates I thought was important this early in the year.”

Elsewhere, it was confirmed earlier this month that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has delayed plans to publish its final report on Xbox’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The CMA previously confirmed that the $68.7billion (£57.9billion) takeover had entered a second phase of inquiry as a result of numerous antitrust concerns, while the US’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) release a statement last month saying it hopes to block the deal.

Addressing the proposed acquisition, Spencer said in the new interview: “My confidence remains high. We’re actively working with the regulatory boards around the world that need to approve for this, and it’s been a learning experience for me.

“A lot of time spent, a lot of travel, a lot of conversations, but they’re conversations where I get to talk about our industry and the work that we do and why we do it.

“I think the more regulators are informed about what gaming is, how the business runs, who the players are, and what our aspiration is as Team Xbox is just a good thing for the industry itself.”