‘XCOM: Chimera Squad’ may be coming soon to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

A new PEGI rating for XCOM: Chimera Squad hints that the game may come to the Nintendo Switch, alongside PS4 and Xbox One.

According to the Pan European Game Information website, a new PEGI rating has been registered for XCOM: Chimera Squad, which indicates the game may be coming to Nintendo Switch. The rating even gives a release date as March 26, although this date has passed with no release as of yet.

The rating sets XCOM: Chimera Squad at a PEGI 16, which is a result of “sustained depictions of violence towards human characters and strong violence”. The ‘blood effect’ used in the game was cited as one of the reasons for this rating.

Most XCOM games have received this same rating, but only XCOM 2 Collection has been released on the Switch. Although XCOM: Chimera Squad is a sequel to War Of The Chosen, it appears this is the only game scheduled for a Switch release for now.

XCOM: Chimera Squad is set five years after the events of XCOM 2 and features a gameplay system called “Interleaved Turns”, that places “individual agents and enemies into an alternating turn order”.

Outside of combat, the title also adds a new layer of strategy where players will be tasked with managing “operations of a high-tech HQ, where they must prioritise competing tasks, investigations and agent assignments in the face of a ticking clock”.

At the time of the game’s PC release in April 2020, Firaxis Games stated there were “no current plans” to port the game to consoles.