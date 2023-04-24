‘XDefiant’ beta comes to an end this week after two-day extension

The closed beta for first-person shooter XDefiant is coming to an end this week, following developer Ubisoft‘s decision to extend the test by two days.

On Friday night (April 21), Ubisoft confirmed that while XDefiant‘s closed beta was originally meant to close on Sunday (April 23), it would be kept open for an extra two days. While this will see the game’s beta close on April 25 in America, those in the UK will be able to play until 7AM BST on April 26.

🎉 We’ve heard the requests and are extending the Closed Beta for an additional 48 hours! 🎉 The Closed Beta will now end on Tuesday, April 25th at 11 PM PT. Be sure to get those extra matches in and lets us know your feedback! — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) April 21, 2023

In a follow-up Twitter post, Mark Rubin — XDefiant‘s game producer — acknowledged some of the beta’s technical issues

“The beta hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to in most ways but in one way it has exceeded our expectations far beyond what we expected and that’s the reaction from you guys,” he wrote.

“It’s been incredibly humbling to hear all of your comments. Even when things were bad everyone kept positive. Even though we knew we were showing you a game with serious flaws, you still understood what we were trying to do and loved it. So thank you to everyone for being there for us!”

Prior to the extension being confirmed, Rubin suggested the beta’s tech issues were a cause for extending players’ time with the shooter.

The beta’s earlier days struggled with server downtime and performance issues, which Rubin expressed regret for last week (April 16).

“I know this is a beta and it’s good to get all of these issues out of the way now rather than later but I still really wanted everyone to just have a great time and I’m bummed that we’ve had so many issues,” wrote the producer.

Looking ahead, Ubisoft is yet to confirm when XDefiant will launch — or if fans can expect another beta.

