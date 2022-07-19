‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3′ Collector’s Edition delayed in UK and EU until September

Due to “unforeseen logistical challenges” Nintendo has announced that it is unable to open pre-orders for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition prior to the game’s launch on July 29.

In a statement posted on the Nintendo Store, it said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” before clarifying that in order to give players the ability to “purchase and enjoy the game at launch,” it would be offering the Collector’s Edition contents separately at a lower price that “does not include the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 software”.

The Collector’s Edition includes a Nintendo Switch SteelBook case and softcover concept art book and will now release in Autumn 2022. A sign-up form for fans of the series to register their interest in the Collector’s Edition has now been made available on the Nintendo Store. Fans will then receive updates about its status from Nintendo as and when they occur.

Advertisement

The slightly differently titled Special Edition pre-orders went live for those in North America on June 30, after the huge demand crashed the My Nintendo Store in the US on June 9, whilst pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition were successfully launched in Australia and New Zealand on June 8, meaning that this latest delay affects fans only in the UK and Europe.

In April Nintendo announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 would launch on July 29 rather than its earlier anticipated release of September, but did not confirm the reasons behind the decision. Fans have speculated online that Splatoon 3 may have needed more development time put into it, and the earlier arrival of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could free up resources in order to meet alternative deadlines.

In other news, developer Black Matter Games has launched its major Hell Let Loose update entitled Falling Dark, which adds a collection of new content and quality-of-life improvements.