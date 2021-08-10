‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ is reportedly in the final stages of development

According to a new report, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is allegedly in the final stages of development and could launch later this year.

The news arrives courtesy of voice actress Jenna Coleman, and was then corroborated by fanbyte. Coleman alluded to a third entry in the series a few months ago while speaking to YouTuber Din’s Meteorite.

The actress reminisced about the first Xenoblade Chronicles game: “God, when was the first game? Ten years ago? It was a long time ago, I did it pre-Doctor Who days and when they did [a] second one, they asked me to come back. And I think they’re going to do another.”

Advertisement

“Common knowledge? Don’t know. Yeah, I think they’re going to do another. Not sure if I’m allowed to say that,” added Coleman.

According to fanbyte, the game is nearing the final stages of development and could launch during 2021. It was originally going to be announced earlier this year, but developer Monolith Soft has faced difficulties developing the title during the coronavirus pandemic.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will supposedly have more character models on screen than any other game in the series. It is that ambition has reportedly also made optimising the game for Nintendo Switch difficult as well, leading to further delays.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 released in 2017 and was the best-selling game in the decade-long series. Monolith Soft released a remastered edition of the first game in the series earlier this year on Nintendo Switch, adding upgraded visuals, an improved soundtrack and a new epilogue story.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Playground Games has revealed the full map for the upcoming Forza Horizon 5, which releases later this year. The map, which is set in Mexico, features several unique biomes including jungles, deserts, swamps and tropical coasts.