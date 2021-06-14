XSEED montage video reveals what the company has in store for the year ahead

In a trailer shown as part of the Future Games Show presentation at E3, XSEED revealed their upcoming line-up of games across several formats.

First to be shown is Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed. A remake of the original Akiba’s Trip released on the PlayStation Portable in 2011.

Set in Akihabara players hunt vampire-like creatures, known as Kageyashi, and expose them to sunlight by stripping them to their underwear.

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed is due to be released for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 20.

Next up was Shadowverse: Champions Battle, a game adaptation of the anime TV series based on PC trading card game Shadowverse. Players must collect trading cards and build their deck in order to battle opponents.

Shadowverse: Champions Battle is out for Nintendo Switch on August 10.

A new port of Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town was also announced. An update of the 2003 GameBoy Advance farming simulation game featuring improved graphics and mechanics.

Friends of Mineral Town is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 4 versions due Fall/Autumn 2021.

Rune Factory 4 Special is an updated version of the Nintendo 3DS original released in 2012. This update features additional content, updated HD graphics, and a new “Newlywed Mode”.

Already available on Nintendo Switch and PC, Rune Factory 4 Special will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in Fall/Autumn.

Last to be shown was Rune Factory 5, a new entry in the long-running franchise. Combining farming, dungeon-crawling, and tower defence. Players can tame monsters or team up with other townsfolk to explore the world and defend their land.

Rune Factory 5 will release on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.

There are a handful of announcement streams left to go – including Nintendo and Capcom – keep an eye on NME’s E3 Hub for the latest information, rumours, and announcements.