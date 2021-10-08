‘Yakuza’ creator Toshihiro Nagoshi has left Sega

Toshihiro Nagoshi, the creator of the Yakuza franchise, has officially left Sega after 32 years at the company.

The announcement came today (October 8) via a statement from RGG Studio, which is transitioning with a new structure and new leadership.

“As of today, a new Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is born where the series will live on,” Nagoshi said in his departing statement. “Though I don’t know for sure what they will create, I believe the new generation will further enhance the foundation we built over the years and deliver great games to the world. To achieve that, they too need to continue to learn, challenge themselves, and grow. I ask that you continue your support of the studio’s endeavours.”

As 2021 marks RGG Studio's 10th anniversary, we look forward to new beginnings. Please see the link below for a message from the RGG Studio team about staff changes and our exciting future.https://t.co/vUtvHzl7F3#RGGStudio pic.twitter.com/fIOxYOLIWX — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) October 8, 2021

Having been with Sega since 1989, Nagoshi is one of the last veteran developers at the Japanese company, responsible for pioneering games like Virtua Racing and Super Monkey Ball, although his most successful creation has been the Yakuza series, first released in 2005 in Japan, which has resulted in multiple entries and spin-offs, including legal detective thriller Lost Judgment.

While Nagoshi has not announced where he is heading next, it was reported in August that he was in “final negotiations” to join Chinese company NetEase, who specialise in online PC and mobile games.

As part of the restructure, Daisuke Saito, the former head of RGG Studio who has also been involved with the Yakuza series from the beginning, and director of the under-rated third person shooter Binary Domain, has also announced his departure “to take a different path”.

In the new restructure, Yakuza: Like A Dragon‘s director Ryosuke Horii has been confirmed as the series chief director while Masayoshi Yokoyama is the new studio director and executive producer.

Yokoyama also took the opportunity to confirm that a sequel to Yakuza: Like A Dragon is in development, “which will continue Ichiban Kasuga’s story”.

“Whether it’s six months or one year from now, I hope to show you a new Ryu Ga Gotoku [Yakuza’s title in Japan] title by a new Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio that is different but still the same, and something that will spark a feeling of “this is what we are waiting for” within you,” he said.

