‘Yakuza Kiwami 2’ and ‘Grounded’ are headlining Xbox Game Pass for July

Xbox has revealed it’s full line-up of Game Pass games for both Xbox One and PC throughout July, with much anticipated titles such as Yakuza Kiwami 2 and Grounded.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 has been a requested title by fans since the initial reveal last year (2019) and is the follow-up to the first entry. Acting as a remake of the original Yakuza 2, players will control protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and continue the story of the Dragon of Dojima inside a brand-new graphics engine.

Meanwhile, Grounded will release on July 28 for both Xbox One and PC. The much anticipated title from Obsidian Entertainment shrinks players to the size of an insect and is a survival game against waves of insects. The game will release in an early access format before a full release at a yet to be announced date.

Many other titles will be joining the line-up, from turn-based card games such as Nowhere Prophet, and unique Zelda inspired adventures such as The Touryst.

Check out the full list, systems and release dates of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass below:

Forager (Console & PC) – June 16

Mount & Blade: Warband (Console) – June 16

Carrion (Console & PC) – July 23

Golf With Your Friends (PC) – July 23

Grounded (Console & PC) – July 28

Nowhere Prophet (Console & PC) – July 30

The Touryst (Console & PC) – July 30

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console & PC) – July 30

Earlier this month (July), Xbox added both Fallout 76 and Soulcalibur VI to the collection of games for players to dive into.

On PS4, Sony added multiple new games for it’s PlayStation Plus offerings for July, with an additional game available to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the service. The selection of games included NBA 2K20, Rise Of The Tomb Raider and Erica.