‘Yakuza: Like A Dragon’ is coming to the PS5 next year

RGG Studio has announced that Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be making its jump to the PS5 next year.

Whilst the PS4 is set to see its arrival on November 10, PS5 players will find an updated version of the game launching on March 2, 2021. Additionally, any PS4 owners of the digital edition will be eligible for a free upgrade to the PS5 version at no extra cost.

The developer shared details about the PS5 release on Twitter, and also gave a glimpse of the first footage from the upcoming next-gen version of Yakuza: Like A Dragon. The story driven clip gives an insight into the game’s main character, Ichiban Kasuga, as well as the stunning PS5 supported visuals.

Check out the full tweet below:

Rise Like a Dragon on PlayStation 5 on March 2, 2021, and get a first look at in-engine footage of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS5 right now. Digital owners of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 can upgrade to PS5 for free at PlayStation Store immediately on the game’s PS5 release. pic.twitter.com/Ot7uoeKAuN — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) September 28, 2020

It was also confirmed that owners of the physical version of the game would be entitled to a free upgrade. However, was added that there would be no cross save functionality between the PS4 and PS5.

To clarify, physical owners of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 can also use the original disc to upgrade to the PS5 version when it releases on March 2, 2021. Save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) September 28, 2020

The PS5 version of the game is seemingly locked behind a timed-exclusivity deal, as the Xbox Series consoles are expected to see the game as a launch title on November 10. Similarly, Xbox One owners of the game will be entitled to a free upgrade through Smart Delivery.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon will see some substantial changes the series’ formula. Most notable is the transition to a turn-based battle system. Up until now, the franchise has been known for its elaborate, melee combat, but will now become more tactical.

It was recently reported that a Yakuza film is in the works. Allegedly, the project will be a collaboration between Sega, 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content, and will explore the popular character of Kazuma Kiryu.