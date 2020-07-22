‘Yakuza: Like A Dragon’ is coming to the West this November

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is finally arriving in the West this November, with a PS5 version coming at a later date.

The latest entry in the popular series will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, which is set to be a day one launch title for the console. The exact date in November is yet to be announced.

Players who purchase the PS4 or Xbox One version will be eligible to a next-gen upgrade free of charge via Smart Delivery, however, there’s no indication on when players can expect the PS5 version.

Western players will also be able to play the game with an English dub. Developer, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, recently brought English voice-over in last year’s (2019) Judgment and is continuing the trend with Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Amongst the voice cast George Takei, most notably known for his role as Sulu in Star Trek.

A new trailer has accompanied the release date news and gives an insight into the story behind Yakuza: Like A Dragon, which features a brand-new protagonist called Ichiban Kasuga. The trailer also gives fans a taste of how the English dub will be. Check it out below:

Yakuza: Like A Dragon will see the series step away from its hands-on combat and instead embrace an RPG approach and adopt a turn-based system. Players can expect to be wrapped in a crime-drama and control a team of four members in strategic battles. Summons will also be available to use, similar to how they’re incorporated into the Final Fantasy series.