‘Yooka-Laylee’ will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

Playtonic’s Yooka-Laylee will be free for all Epic Games Store users next week and will replace Daemon X Machina.

Yooka-Laylee is a third-person open-world platformer from the developers of Banjo-Kazooie. The game will be available for free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Once added to a library, it will be permanently available.

The store page describes Yooka-Laylee. “Explore huge, beautiful worlds, meet (and beat) an unforgettable cast of characters and horde a vault-load of shiny collectables as buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the wisecracking bat with the big nose) embark on an epic adventure to thwart corporate creep Capital B and his devious scheme to absorb all the world’s books… and convert them into pure profit!

“Using their arsenal of special moves, our heroes will tackle a huge variety of puzzles and platforming challenges in their search for Pagies, the golden bounty used to unlock — and expand — stunning new worlds, each jammed to the gills with oddball characters, hulking bosses, minecart challenges, arcade games, quiz shows, multiplayer games… and much more!”

Epic Games Store recently released a detailed review of its performance in 2021. In 2021 Epic Games Store saw over £625 million spent through its platform. This is an increase of 20 per cent over the previous year. The platform also offers 917 titles, nearly double what it offered in 2020.

As far as users, Epic Games Store reached a total of 194 million PC users, increasing 34 million over 2020. Daily active users peaked at 31.1 million, and peak concurrent users reached 13.2 million. December’s monthly active users peak reached 62 million users, an increase of 11 per cent from last year’s peak of 56 million.

