You can now own the Bicycle from ‘Pokémon Red and Blue’

The Pokémon Company has recreated the iconic and incredibly useful Bicycle from Pokémon Red and Blue.

The Bicycle was created to celebrate their Japanese Twitter account Poke_Times reaching a million followers and will be given away to one lucky winner.

According to Kataku, hopefuls need to follow @poke_times and use the hashtag ポケモンの100万円じてんしゃ (“Pokémon’s million yen [sic] bicycle”) to stand a chance of winning. The Pokémon Company will only ship the bike domestically though, so entrants need a Japanese address to enter. The competition ends August 3.

In the original games, the Bicycle came with a price tag of 1 million Pokémon Dollars (one dollar more than it was possible to actually hold) but could be obtained via a voucher, given to you by the president of the Pokémon Fan Club in Vermilion City.

But there is some bad news if you’re hoping to use this prize to ride around your town. While the Bicycle has been lovingly recreated and comes with custom-designed Pokéball tyre tread and etchings of Pikachu, Snorlax and Eevee inside the wheel, there is no chain or brakes, making it impossible to actually ride.

As the official website warns, the Bicycle “cannot be boarded”.

It does apparently play the original Bicycle Theme though and there’s a kickstand, which makes it easier to display this life-sized model.

In other news, Nintendo has announced the release dates for the next instalments of Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – remakes of the Diamond and Pearl games released for Nintendo DS – will launch on November 19. This was followed with the announcement that the latest instalment in the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will be released next year on January 22.