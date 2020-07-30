“Your voice matters [and] is heard”: ‘Halo Infinite’ developer on graphics criticism

Halo Infinite’s narrative experience director Dan Chosich wants longtime Halo fans to know that the development team has taken recent criticism over the game’s graphics into consideration.

Following last week’s gameplay reveal for the highly anticipated next-gen Halo entry, fans have swarmed the internet to share their disappointment towards the graphics that were showcased. Since then, the game’s narrative experience director has taken to Twitter to assure fans that changes are being made accordingly.

“I’ve been in your shoes. I know what it’s like to have expectations built [and] feel let down. I want you to know your voice matters [and] is heard,” Chosich wrote in response to a fan. “You’re not falling on deaf ears. I always want to live up to the legacy that Bungie pioneered. I personally care a lot about honoring that.”

Over the past week since the gameplay reveal, several Microsoft and 343 Industries staff have confirmed that the demo shown was a “work-in-progress” build. Moreover, it was running on a PC instead of a fully powered Xbox Series X.

When asked about the game’s visuals in an interview with VGC, 343 studio head Chris Lee claimed Halo Infinite was “still very much in development”. He added that “the team is very focused on bringing the best experience possible to fans and we still have a ways to go. So this is definitely a pre-release version of the game that folks are seeing today”.

Halo Infinite is currently being built with the intent of it lasting over ten years. The game will continue to add new content over the years, but will likely serve as the series’s last standalone title for the next decade, according to current plans.