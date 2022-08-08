YouTube to host an interactive stream with ‘Among Us’, ‘Fall Guys’ and more

YouTube has announced a new show called YouTube: Game On airing later this month, and it will be a live experience that lets viewers interact with the games and creators on stream.

Announced today (August 8), YouTube: Game on “is a live experience that lets you interact with your favourite games and creators” taking place on August 27, starting at 9PM (UK time) / 1PM PT / 4PM ET.

Check out the trailer and stream page ahead of the event, which will last for two hours and feature over 60 YouTube content creators (via VGC).

changing the way you play 🎮 YouTube: Game On is a live experience that lets you interact with your favorite games and creators! Join in on the fun on August 27th at 1pm PT / 4pm ET to watch it live → https://t.co/8RhjMkYhY9 pic.twitter.com/BoMBQEReJj — YouTube (@YouTube) August 8, 2022

Advertisement

“This fully interactive livestream celebrates the diversity of gaming content that makes up YouTube gaming culture – from entertaining gaming challenges and surprise gameplay moments to honouring classic game anniversaries – all of which are inspired by the most popular trends on the platform,” explained YouTube.

Hot Ones host Sean Evans will lead a challenge focused on viewer-chosen players going against each other in Street Fighter 6, with the loser eating spicy wings. There will also be an event called “Grandma and Gran-Poppy Playtime”, which will focus on seeing which seniors are the last players in a game of Poppy Playtime.

The creators in the stream represent over 400million subscribers and over 150billion combined lifetime views on the platform, according to YouTube.

Other games to be included in the show are: Among Us, Fall Guys, Fortnite, Free Fire, Friday Night Funkin’, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, Mortal Kombat 11, Poppy Playtime, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6 and Trackmania.

Advertisement

In other news, Square Enix is on the fence about whether or not Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a remake or remaster. Tetsuya Nomura said: “We had mixed feelings on it, as we weren’t sure about the best way to describe the project.”