‘Yuoni’ is a hide-and-seek horror game launching next week

Yuoni, the latest game from Japanese studio Tricore, is a hide-and-seek horror launching on August 19 for PC, PS4 and PS5.

Yuoni is a first-person narrative game where the player takes the role of Ai, a 10-year-old grade-schooler in 1990s Japan whose “world is about to turn upside down”.

Throughout the game, the player will be hunted by “otherwordly horrors” and the only choices you have is to hide, run, or die.

The horror game is launching next week on PC, PS4, and PS5 with an Xbox release date still to be announced.

You can check out the official Yuoni trailer below:

The player will experience a “tragic tale of friendship and betrayal” in sunset-stained environments, learn each spirit’s weaknesses to survive all while engaging in hide-and-seek like gameplay. In Yuoni, the player can also “slip back into Ai’s horror” after the conclusion and face even more challenging foes for a greater reward.

Yuoni is currently available to view and wishlist on Steam where you can also read additional story details.

