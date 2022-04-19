Zelda Williams and Tommie Earl Jenkins join ‘The Last Worker’ cast

Zelda Williams and Tommie Earl Jenkins have joined the cast of upcoming dystopian narrative adventure title The Last Worker.

Announced today (April 19), the performers will be joining the likes of Jason Isaacs, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Clare-Hope Ashitey and David Hewlett. The Last Worker is set to release sometime in 2022 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Meta Quest 2.

A new trailer for The Last Worker featuring Zelda Williams was also revealed alongside this announcement, which you can watch below:

Combining a “hand crafted” art style and an all-star cast, The Last Worker is a first-person narrative adventure game “centred around our struggle in an increasingly automated world”. The game’s environment is also “the size of the sunken city of Manhattan”, and features its mechanics interwoven into the overall narrative.

The Last Worker is being produced by Oiffy and writer and director Jörg Tittel, who said that “no matter how dystopian they want to make the real world, ours at least will be full of colour and crafted with love.”

Zelda Williams – who is no stranger to gaming voiceover work after appearing in King’s Quest – Chapter 3 – said: “I’ll be forever grateful that Jörg saw fit to send another battle-weary warrior woman my way, and it was a joy to lend her my voice.”

The game also stars Jason Isaacs, who appeared in 2017’s The Death Of Stalin and the rebooted Hitman series. On The Last Worker, Isaacs said it “felt entirely unlike every game I’ve played or been a part of.”

“The characters were human and complicated and funny, the story was poignant and personal and, yes, the game-playing was addictive and fun. All round it felt fresh, creative and original.”

In other news, the original Halo composers have apparently settled their dispute with Microsoft, which they said is now “amicably resolved”.