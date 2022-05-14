‘Zenless Zone Zero’ is a new game by the developers of ‘Genshin Impact’

MiHoYo, the developer of Genshin Impact, has announced a new action role-playing game named Zenless Zone Zero.

Described as an urban fantasy title, the game is set in New Eridu, a post-apocalyptic shelter for humanity following a calamity known as the “the sub-Hollow disaster.”

Hollows are portals to another dimension that let creatures known as the Ethereal into our world.

The Etheral have destroyed much of human civilisation, with New Eridu being the last safe haven for humanity.

The people of New Eridu extract resources and technology from the monsters’ domain to stay alive.

Players take on the role of a Proxy – a guide who helps other people explore Hollows.

In the announcement trailer, a number of anime characters appear armed with a number of ranged and melee weapons including swords, dual pistols, axes, and machine guns.

The combat has a stylish and flashy look with what miHoYo describes as “a fluid, cinematic, action-oriented combat system” with players taking control of multiple characters similar to Genshin Impact.

The game is set to be released on PC and iOS, with registration for an initial closed beta available now via the game’s official website.

